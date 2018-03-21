63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police: Hostage situation in Slidell ends in one arrested

1 hour 14 minutes 12 seconds ago Wednesday, March 21 2018 Mar 21, 2018 March 21, 2018 10:54 AM March 21, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL-TV

SLIDELL, La- Police say one person is in custody after a hostage situation at a hotel Wednesday morning, WWL-TV reports.

SWAT teams were dispatched to the American Best Value Inn & Suites on Gause Boulevard around 9 a.m., according to the Slidell Police Department. Police say hostage negotiations were successful and one person was taken into custody. No hostages were injured.

Additional details about the incident were not released.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days