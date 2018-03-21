Police: Hostage situation in Slidell ends in one arrested

Photo: WWL-TV

SLIDELL, La- Police say one person is in custody after a hostage situation at a hotel Wednesday morning, WWL-TV reports.

SWAT teams were dispatched to the American Best Value Inn & Suites on Gause Boulevard around 9 a.m., according to the Slidell Police Department. Police say hostage negotiations were successful and one person was taken into custody. No hostages were injured.

Additional details about the incident were not released.