63°
Latest Weather Blog
Police: Hostage situation in Slidell ends in one arrested
SLIDELL, La- Police say one person is in custody after a hostage situation at a hotel Wednesday morning, WWL-TV reports.
SWAT teams were dispatched to the American Best Value Inn & Suites on Gause Boulevard around 9 a.m., according to the Slidell Police Department. Police say hostage negotiations were successful and one person was taken into custody. No hostages were injured.
Additional details about the incident were not released.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
State lawmakers to discuss proposed hazing bill
-
Keep carrying coins for downtown parking, no change planned yet
-
BREC Commission to discuss alternate location for the Baton Rouge Zoo
-
Louisiana lawmaker also wants restrictive abortion law
-
Fatal crash involving motorcycle reported on Nicholson Drive