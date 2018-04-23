Police honor deaf, blind dog who stayed with lost toddler overnight

QUEENSLAND, Aus. - A 17-year-old blue heeler named Max is gaining praise for staying by the side of a toddler who'd been missing for over 15 hours.

Queensland Police say 3-year-old Aurora was reported missing around 3 o'clock Friday afternoon after wandering off on her own. Emergency volunteers, police, and members of the public quickly began a search for the missing child.

Around 8:00 a.m. Saturday, Aurora was found safe in the rugged bushland of Queensland's Southern Downs. Max, who is partially blind and deaf, was by her side the entire time.

"He never left her sight. She smelled of dog, she slept by the dog," Aurora's grandmother said.

Queensland Police later declared Max an honorary police dog for his loyal act.