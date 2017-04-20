Police: Homeless man arrested for raping woman at duplex

BATON ROUGE – A homeless man has been arrested after he allegedly raped a woman at a duplex.

The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested 41-year-old Shuray Wells on charges of second-degree rape and simple battery.

On April 7, a woman reported that she was forced to perform a sexual act while staying the night at a duplex on North Boulevard. The woman stated that she was homeless and her friend allowed her to stay the night at the location. After she fell asleep on the floor, the woman woke up to find a man grouping her. She initially thought it was her friend and yelled, but then realized that it was not her friend and saw Wells..

Arrest documents note that Wells then told the woman, "Shut up or I'll kill you." The woman told Wells that she had an STD in an effort to prevent him from raping her, according to arrest documents. Wells then assaulted her.

The woman told officers that the suspect went by the name of "Ray-Ray" and he was also homeless.

When officers located and questioned Wells, he told them that he was laying behind the victim and began to masturbate. According to arrest documents, Wells told officers that the victim then turned and began "helping him."

Wells' story later changed after officers found a DNA swab.

Wells was arrested on the above charges and booked accordingly.