Police hold fundraiser for BRPD officer injured in I-12 crash

BATON ROUGE – The Zachary Police Department held a fundraiser for a Baton Rouge Police officer who was injured in a car crash on I-12.

Baton Rouge Police Department Officer Rickey Faust was driving his unit on I-12 east between the Millerville and Sherwood Forest exit when responding to an alarm call. A vehicle switched lanes in front of Faust, causing him to swerve and lose control of his unit. His unit crashed into a concrete barrier in the median and he sustained severe injuries to his spine and ribs.

Faust underwent at least two surgeries on his spine and several procedures to remove fluid from his lungs.

Faust is a former Zachary Police Department officer. The department sold out of pastalaya for $8 on May 5th to help support Faust. The fundraiser was held at the Zachary City Hall parking lot.

According to the police department, it is not known at this time how long Faust will remain in the ICU or if he will need additional surgeries.