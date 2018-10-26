67°
Latest Weather Blog
Police: High, naked woman tried to bite off man's genitals
HANANAN, S.C. - Police in South Carolina say a naked woman tried to bite off a man's genitals and then rushed on all fours at responding officers, who shocked her with a stun gun.
WCSC-TV reports that a man called police for help, saying the woman tried to bite off his penis during sex with him and another man Monday night.
Hananan Police Chief Dennis Turner says officers shocked the bloody woman with a stun gun, then used an overdose-fighting drug to revive her. Officers were told she was high on heroin and methamphetamine.
Turner says the body camera recording "reminded me of something you would see off of a horror movie."
The woman was hospitalized; charges are pending.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Welcome home: Soldier surprises son during pep rally
-
The Greater Baton Rouge Fair has returned
-
Man who ordered 'sensual massage' found guilty in Baton Rouge woman's murder
-
Bizarre thefts of clown decorations from yards tied to LSU fraternity
-
Coach O and his wife surprise more than 50 kids at local...