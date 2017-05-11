Latest Weather Blog
Police: Half-naked driver crashes car into Ohio store to get beer
ROCKY RIVER - Police in suburban Cleveland say a half-naked man intentionally crashed his car into a closed convenience store to get beer, injuring himself and a store employee.
Rocky River police say the 45-year-old driver was wearing nothing from the waist down when he crashed through a store wall early Sunday and told the worker he needed beer.
Police say the man barricaded himself in a beer cooler and told police to shoot him, but they subdued him with a stun device.
The driver was taken to a hospital, as was the store employee, who suffered leg and chest injuries that weren't considered critical.
The driver has been charged with impaired driving.
Police say the worker was fortunate that a deli counter was between him and the car, preventing more serious injuries.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Students make prosthetic hand for classmate using 3D printer
-
Elementary students donate money for EBRSO bulletproof vests
-
Two hospitalized after motorcycle crash on Siegen Lane
-
Large barge tipped over in False River, been there since August
-
Judge lifts Council on Aging director's restraining order against client's family