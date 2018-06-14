Police: Gunman killed 4 children in their sleep

Photo: GoFundMe

ORLANDO, Fla. - Investigators believe a felon in Florida shot four children in their sleep at the start of a 21-hour standoff that also left a police officer in critical condition with a head wound.

A statement released by the Orlando Police Department on Thursday says detectives believe Gary Lindsey shot the children either shortly before or after police officers came to the door of his apartment late Sunday in response to a domestic battery call from his girlfriend. His girlfriend had escaped the apartment with the children inside.

Lindsey fired at the responding officers, seriously wounding Officer Kevin Valencia, who is in a coma but has shown signs of responsiveness. Lindsey then holed up in the apartment for almost a full day. Officers found him dead in a closet when they entered the apartment about 9 p.m. Monday.

Lindsey's girlfriend was the mother of all four children, and Lindsey was the father of two children.