Police: Gun goes off during argument, one arrested

2 hours 17 minutes 56 seconds ago Tuesday, August 07 2018 Aug 7, 2018 August 07, 2018 4:56 AM August 07, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man after a gun went off and hit a car during a fight last week.

The incident was reported on August 2 at a home in the 1600 block of Mary Lou Drive. According to the arrest report, the victim had gotten into an argument with a man identified as Tereroi Thornton.

During the argument, Thornton allegedly pulled out a black semi-automatic handgun. At that point, the victim and Thornton fought over the gun. While Thornton was holding the weapon, it went off according to the victim.

A bullet hit the victim's car.

The arrest report shows that the victim was able to get the gun away from Thornton and turn it over to authorities when they arrived at the scene.

Thornton is charged with aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons, and aggravated assault with a firearm.

