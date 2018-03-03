Police: Gun belonged to suspect's dad

53°
Saturday, March 03 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. - Police say the gun used in a shooting at a Central Michigan University dormitory that left a student's parents dead was registered to the suspect's dad.
  
Police say the 19-year-old student suspected of killing his parents was arrested early Saturday morning. James Eric Davis Jr. was arrested after someone saw him on train tracks shortly after midnight.
  
The university identified the two dead as Davis' mother, Diva Davis, and father, James Davis Sr., a part-time police officer in the Chicago suburb of Bellwood.
  
Central Michigan University police Chief Bill Yeagley told reporters that the gun used in the shooting belonged Davis Sr.
  
The shooting occurred at a residence hall at Central Michigan, which is about 70 miles (112.6 kilometers) north of Lansing.
