Police: Georgia teacher steals 9-year-old student's violin

5 hours 34 minutes 1 second ago Monday, December 17 2018 Dec 17, 2018 December 17, 2018 5:54 PM December 17, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
DECATUR, Ga. (AP) - A Georgia teacher told police he stole a 9-year-old student's violin because he needed money to pay for a $700 ticket.
  
Citing an incident report, news outlets report that video showed 21-year-old Kalif Jones of Stone Mountain stealing the instrument from the cafeteria. It also showed the Brockett Elementary School teacher walking throughout the school with the violin case in hand before leaving with it.
  
The criminal investigation began in late November after the student came home without his instrument. Police arrested the Dekalb County teacher after he said he stole the violin because he had recently received a $700 ticket and needed money for it.
  
Jail records show he was charged with a count of misdemeanor theft Nov. 29. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.
