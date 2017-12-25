Police: Four arrested for 'holiday brawl' at Slidell Walmart

SLIDELL - A large fight inside of a Slidell Walmart has resulted in four arrests.

According to the Slidell Police Department, on Saturday, Dec. 23, around 1:00 p.m., Slidell Police received several calls about a large fight in the produce section of the Walmart on Natchez Drive. Some people involved in the fight were reportedly using pepper spray, according to Slidell PD.

The fight involved over 10 people and "caused a major disruption during one of the busiest times of year for local shoppers," Slidell PD said in a press release. At least two people were transported to local hospitals for minor injuries.

As a result of the fight, 19-year-old Alexis Neal of Slidell, 38-year-old Majara Walker of Slidell, 17-year-old Seanice Warren of St. Louis, Mo. and 22-year-old Morgan Walker of Slidell were arrested for disturbing the peace by fighting.

Police say the motive of the fight was due to a previous conflict between two different families. The two groups encountered each other at the Walmart prior to the fight.

Videos of the fight reportedly went viral on social media Saturday evening, according to Slidell PD. Police Chief Randy Fandal said this type of behavior will not be tolerated.

"This type of behavior is disgusting and unacceptable. This does not portray the character of the majority of our citizens here in Slidell. These women should be ashamed of themselves for doing this in the middle of one of the busiest retail stores in our city. Let this be a clear message that this will not be tolerated."