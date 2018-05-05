73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police: Former NASCAR crew member breaks team owner's jaw

1 hour 13 minutes 48 seconds ago Saturday, May 05 2018 May 5, 2018 May 05, 2018 2:05 PM May 05, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: Delaware Online
DOVER, Del. - Authorities say a former NASCAR crew member broke the jaw of a team owner while they were arguing at Dover International Speedway.
  
A news release from Dover police says 33-year-old Lawrence Hayden of Concord, North Carolina, and 56-year-old NASCAR Xfinity Series race team owner Jerry Hataway were arguing over Hayden's employment Friday when Hayden began punching Hataway.
  
Hataway was treated at the track before being taken to a hospital with a broken jaw.
  
Hayden was charged with second-degree assault and issued a $500 secured bond. It isn't clear if he has a lawyer.
  
Dover is hosting the OneMain Financial 200 XFINITY Series race Saturday, followed by the AAA 400 Drive for Autism Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days