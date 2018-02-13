49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police: Florida officers fatally shoot armed 84-year-old man

11 hours 38 minutes 25 seconds ago Monday, February 12 2018 Feb 12, 2018 February 12, 2018 8:36 PM February 12, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say Florida police officers fatally shot an elderly man who had been threatening to kill himself.

A Miami-Dade Police Department news release says officers responded to a Homestead-area apartment complex Monday afternoon after a report of an 84-year-old who was armed and threatening to take his own life.

Police say four officers opened fire on the armed man and rescue workers determined he died at the scene.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days