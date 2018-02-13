Police: Florida officers fatally shoot armed 84-year-old man

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say Florida police officers fatally shot an elderly man who had been threatening to kill himself.

A Miami-Dade Police Department news release says officers responded to a Homestead-area apartment complex Monday afternoon after a report of an 84-year-old who was armed and threatening to take his own life.

Police say four officers opened fire on the armed man and rescue workers determined he died at the scene.