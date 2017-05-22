74°
Police: Florida man slays neo-Nazi roommates for 'disrespecting' Muslim faith

May 22, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: ABC News

TAMPA, Fla. - A young man arrested after leading police to the bodies of his two roommates told officers he killed them because they were neo-Nazis who disrespected his recent conversion to Islam.

The Tampa Police Department says 18-year-old Devon Arthurs told police he had until recently shared his roommates' neo-Nazi beliefs, but that he converted to Islam.

Arthurs told police he was angry about anti-Muslim sentiment.

Arthurs was arrested Friday after police say he held hostages at a Tampa smoke shop. Police talked Arthurs into letting the hostages go.

Arthurs then led police to his roommates' bodies in an apartment filled with Nazi and white supremacist propaganda and bomb-making materials. Police identified the victims as 22-year-old Jeremy Himmelman and 18-year-old Andrew Oneschuk.

A fourth roommate, Brandon Russell, was arrested Saturday in connection with the explosive materials.

