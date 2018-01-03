Police: Fire at Clintons' NY home, no injuries reported

CHAPPAQUA, N.Y.- Authorities in New York say a fire broke out briefly at the home of Bill and Hillary Clinton, but no injuries have been reported.

New Castle Police Department Sgt. Arthur Mendoza says a call came in around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday about a fire in Chappaqua, a little over an hour north of New York City.

He says the fire was out around 3:15 p.m., but firefighters are still on the scene.

Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill tweeted that the fire was in a building used by the Secret Service, not in the Clintons' residence.

He said the Clintons were not home at the time and "all is OK!"

The Clintons bought the Westchester County home in 1999.