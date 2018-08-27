78°
Police find vehicle crashed into home after shooting on Chippewa Street; at least one person hurt
BATON ROUGE- At least one person was hurt in a shooting on Plank Road Monday night.
The incident was reported just before 7 p.m. on Chippewa Street near Plank Road. Police said one person was found wounded at the scene and a car was found crashed into a house.
#BREAKING: At least one person injured in shooting on Chippewa Street near Plank Road. That person was just transported to the hospital, unknown what their condition is. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/5JDecRAsI3— Trey Couvillion (@trey_couv) August 28, 2018
The extent of that person's injuries is unclear.
Police are currently investigating.
