Police find vehicle crashed into home after shooting on Chippewa Street; at least one person hurt

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- At least one person was hurt in a shooting on Plank Road Monday night.

The incident was reported just before 7 p.m. on Chippewa Street near Plank Road. Police said one person was found wounded at the scene and a car was found crashed into a house.

The extent of that person's injuries is unclear.

Police are currently investigating.

