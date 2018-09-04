Police find stolen property in stolen vehicle after hit-and-run crash at shopping center

Photo: Google

BATON ROUGE - Police say a stolen vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash was carrying even more stolen property inside.

The crash was reported shortly after 11 a.m. at the Drusilla Shopping Center. According to police, the suspect fled the scene on foot after the crash.

Inside the vehicle, authorities found what they believe to be stolen items out of Sulphur. Police say the vehicle was reported stolen from the same area.

It is unclear if there were any injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.