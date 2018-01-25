Police find stolen gun, drugs in stolen vehicle

MORGAN CITY- A convicted felon accused of having drugs, an assault rifle and a stolen gun in a stolen car was arrested Wednesday night, according to police.

Officers spotted the stolen car on Fig Street and stopped the driver 37-year-old Joey Francois.

Inside the car, police found a stolen 1911 pistol and an AR-15 rifle along with marijuana and a variety of suspected prescription drugs, a news release said.

Police say Francois has been arrested with a stolen gun before, and shouldn't have any guns because he is a convicted felon.

Francois was booked into the Morgan City Jail on 14 drug possession, firearm, and traffic violation charges.