Police file charges in death of 7-year-old girl
HOUSTON (AP) - Authorities in Texas have filed charges against a suspect in the shooting death of a 7-year-old black girl.
The Harris County Sherriff's Office say 20-year-old Eric Black Jr. was charged early Sunday with capital murder in the Dec. 30 slaying of Jazmine Barnes. Police say they identified the suspect based on a tip that was corroborated by their investigation.
Police say Black "admitted to taking part in the shooting" after he was taken into custody.
Investigators had said the case had "taken a new direction" shortly before the charges were announced.
