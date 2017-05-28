Police fatally shoot burglar after North Carolina woman calls 911 from closet

Photo: ABC 11

CARY, N.C. - A woman who couldn't sleep told a 911 operator she saw a man sneak through the garage door of a North Carolina home. Minutes later, he was shot and killed by police.



Cary officials released the 911 call from the home in the Raleigh suburb.



Two women made the call while hiding in a closet around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. One told the operator she saw the man come into the house while she was on the couch watching TV and made it upstairs to warn the other without being seen.



The 911 operator tells the women the suspect ran as officers arrived.



Police say the man was shot by officers trying to arrest him. They have not released his name or what led the officers to fire.



No one else was injured.