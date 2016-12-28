Police: Failure to yield kills one passenger in Assumption Parish crash

PAINCOURTVILLE - State Police said a driver's failure to yield led to a two vehicle crash resulting in one death.

According to State Police, around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening, Troopers from Troop C responded to a two vehicle crash on LA 70 at the intersection with LA Spur 70. The crash claimed the life of 20-year-old Aja Brown of Houma, LA.

From the initial investigation, police learned Taris Gregory, 21, was traveling west on LA 70 in a 2016 Honda Civic. Police said Gregory began to make a left turn onto LA Spur 70 in front of an eastbound 2000 Ford Excursion. The Excursion struck Gergory's vehicle on the passenger side at the intersection, and both vehicles traveled off the roadway, according to police.

Brown was the front seat passenger in Gregory's vehicle, police said. Brown was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash, but sustained fatal injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Assumption Parish Coroner's Office.

Gregory was wearing his seat belt as well and sustained minor injuries, police said. He was transported to Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center for treatment. The other driver involved was also properly restrained and did not report any injuries, according to police.

Alcohol and drug involvement is not suspect as a factor in the crash.