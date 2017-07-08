88°
Police: Facebook fight led to teen's death from stray bullet

July 08, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: WDTN-TV
DAYTON, Ohio - Police in Ohio say a Facebook argument between two 18-year-old men led to a 14-year-old girl being killed by a stray bullet fired into her home.
  
WDTN-TV reports a court document says Mackenna Kronenberger was inside the bedroom of her home in Dayton when she was killed early Wednesday.
  
Jason Tidwell and Dylan Angel have been charged with murder. They're being held on $1 million bonds. Court records don't indicate if they have attorneys.
  
The court document says the argument led to the men agreeing to fight outside Tidwell's home.
  
Witnesses told police they fought and Tidwell then got a gun from inside the home and began firing at Angel, who retrieved a gun from his car and fired several rounds toward the home at Tidwell.

