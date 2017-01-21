Police: drunk man attacks girlfriend then crashes car

BATON ROUGE – Police say a man faces DWI and battery charges after driving while impaired and crashing his car on LSU Avenue early Saturday morning.

According to Baton Rouge Police, an officer observed Oscar Tovar driving in the 700 block of LSU Avenue when he attempted to turn on Emory Avenue. Police say Tovar did not yield to traffic and crashed into another car.

Arrest records say the officer saw a 12 ounce bottle in the center console with beer spilling out as he approached the vehicle. Tovar also showed signs of impairment and was detained.

Police say Tovar admitted to drinking eight beers and driving his vehicle impaired.

A passenger in the front seat said that Tovar accused her of cheating and struck her just before the crash. Officer note that the woman had an abrasion on her left cheek.

Tovar willingly submitted a breath sample to an Intoxilizer 9000 instrument. Test results indicated a blood alcohol concentration level of .218.

Tovar was charged with first offense DWI, reckless operation, failure to yield, drinking in a motor vehicle, domestic abuse battery and not having a driver’s license. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.