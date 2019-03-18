Police: Drunk driver misses drive-thru lane, falls asleep after hitting restaurant's intercom

THIBODAUX - A man is facing his second DWI charge after police found him asleep behind the wheel outside a fast food restaurant.

According to a new release from the Thibodaux Police Department, an officer working off duty was called to reports of a driver sleeping in the drive-thru line at a restaurant early Sunday morning. At the scene, the officer discovered a gray 2004 Toyota Tundra had crashed into the intercom box.

The driver was identified as 27-year-old Zack Thibodaux. The officer suspected Thibodaux was intoxicated.

After failing a series of field sobriety tests, Thibodaux was arrested. He later provided a breath sample and rendered a blood alcohol level of 0.185 percent, more than double the legal driving limit.

Thibodaux was transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Police say Thibodaux was also arrested in 2014 for DWI.