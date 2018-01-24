Latest Weather Blog
Police: Dog bites man, man bites dog, then man is arrested
BOSCAWEN, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has been charged with resisting arrest and biting a police dog.
Police say the man unsuccessfully tried to hide under a pile of clothes to evade arrest over the weekend and then put the police dog in a chokehold and bit it on the head.
State police were asked to help deal with a shooting on Sunday in Boscawen, a town of about 4,000 residents. They say two men in a home were wanted on outstanding warrants and both resisted arrest before one exchanged bites with the dog.
Police haven’t released the men’s names. They say the man who bit the dog faces charges including resisting arrest, interfering with a police dog and assaulting an officer.
The police dog is named Veda and has been cleared medically to return to duty.
