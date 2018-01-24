41°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police: Dog bites man, man bites dog, then man is arrested

9 hours 50 minutes 46 seconds ago Tuesday, January 23 2018 Jan 23, 2018 January 23, 2018 5:35 PM January 23, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: New Hampshire Canine Trooper's Association

BOSCAWEN, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has been charged with resisting arrest and biting a police dog.

Police say the man unsuccessfully tried to hide under a pile of clothes to evade arrest over the weekend and then put the police dog in a chokehold and bit it on the head.

State police were asked to help deal with a shooting on Sunday in Boscawen, a town of about 4,000 residents. They say two men in a home were wanted on outstanding warrants and both resisted arrest before one exchanged bites with the dog.

Police haven’t released the men’s names. They say the man who bit the dog faces charges including resisting arrest, interfering with a police dog and assaulting an officer.

The police dog is named Veda and has been cleared medically to return to duty.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days