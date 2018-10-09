Police: DNA evidence connects man to rape at gunpoint

Photo:The Advocate

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Police say DNA evidence has implicated a Louisiana man in a rape at gunpoint that happened last month.

The Advocate reported Saturday that 35-year-old Karl Michael Johnson was arrested on first-degree rape. Police say the Baton Rouge man approached a woman and forced her behind a building at gunpoint. A police report says he threatened her with the gun by removing the magazine to show her it was loaded and said 'I'm not playing.'

He held the gun to her head and raped her multiple times. The Louisiana State Police Crime Lab notified detectives Thursday that they found a positive match for the DNA from a rape kit. The woman also picked Johnson out of a photographic line-up.

It's unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment.