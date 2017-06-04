Police detain large crowd near Portland rally

Photo: Tricia Viola/Instagram

PORTLAND, Ore. - Police have detained a large crowd of demonstrators and others several blocks north of a free speech rally in downtown Portland, Oregon.



Portland police said on Twitter that people will be identified and released pending further investigation. They say those who have been identified as participating in criminal activity will be arrested.



Several journalists at the scene said they were blocked in, along with demonstrators, and were told by officers that they were detained pending investigation for disorderly conduct.



A Portland Tribune reporter tweeted that she was held but eventually released after police took photos of her ID.



Police began clearing Chapman Square on Sunday afternoon after they said protesters were hurling objects at officers. As dozens of demonstrators marched north several blocks, officers blocked them in.