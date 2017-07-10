74°
Police: Deputy killed man after girlfriend tried to grab gun

1 hour 32 minutes 52 seconds ago July 10, 2017 Jul 10, 2017 Monday, July 10 2017 July 10, 2017 8:43 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KLFY
BATON ROUGE - A report from Louisiana State Police says a sheriff's deputy shot and killed a man after his girlfriend jumped on the officer's back, bit him and tried to grab his gun.
  
But the girlfriend's attorney disputes that account of Thursday's deadly encounter in Mamou.
  
Joe Long says 21-year-old Dequince Brown only jumped on the deputy's back after the deputy shot her boyfriend, 27-year-old Dejuan Guillory. Long says Guillory was lying on his stomach with his hands behind his back when he was shot.
  
Brown was arrested after the shooting on a charge of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer.

