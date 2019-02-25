Police: Denham Springs man who harassed first responders charged in crash scene tirade

MAUREPAS - Police arrested a man Sunday after he allegedly drove through a closed-off crash scene and then interrupted the first responders working the scene.

According to Louisiana State Police, 45-year-old Michael Holzheuser Jr. of Denham Springs was arrested Sunday after his alleged outburst directed at firefighters, police and other emergency workers.

Officials say Holzheuser first rolled up to the crash on LA 22 Friday as investigators were still processing the scene. Police said the collision involved four vehicles and several injured livestock animals, causing them to block off the roadway for some time.

Holzheuser reportedly got out of his vehicle as crews were working to clear the roadway and began shouting orders and profanity at the first responders. After he was ordered to leave the crash scene, Holzheuser allegedly got back into his vehicle and drove through it instead. He then pulled into a nearby driveway and blocked off several emergency vehicles parked there.

Once he was ordered to move his vehicle out of the way, Holzheuser instead took off on foot, leaving his car blocking the emergency vehicles. His vehicle was eventually towed.

Holzheuser was eventually arrested and booked Sunday with interfering with a law enforcement investigation, obstructing a fireman, disturbing the peace and other charges.