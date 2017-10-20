Police: Decomposed body found near park likely hit by a vehicle causing death

BATON ROUGE – A man found dead near a park off Spanish Town Road this summer was likely killed after being hit by a car, police said in an update on the case Friday.

It's the newest information since the man's body was found August 21. Then, police had little information about the discovery. Also new Friday, police were able to identify the man as Kermit Hamilton, 57, of Earl Gros Avenue.

Hamilton was found miles away from his Tigerland address – near the Spanish Town Park at the corner of Spanish Town Road and 14th Street on the eastern side of I-110. Police said his body was found badly decomposed along a tree line.

“Hamilton sustained multiple broken bones and blunt force trauma that would be consistent with being struck by a vehicle,” police said in a news release.

Police are investigating who may be responsible.

