Police: Dallas supervisor shot by employee had just been married

1 hour 34 minutes 39 seconds ago April 25, 2017 Apr 25, 2017 Tuesday, April 25 2017 April 25, 2017 3:17 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

DALLAS - Police have identified the supervisor fatally shot by an employee at a Dallas office building as a 48-year-old woman who had been married just a month ago.

Authorities said Tuesday that Matthew Kempf shot 48-year-old Lana Canada in a meeting room and then took his own life.

Canada was married a month ago and was previously known as Lana McAree.

Police have not indicated why Kempf targeted her Monday or what kind of office they worked in. Authorities say Kempf was employed by the company at the time.

Court records don't indicate he had any apparent criminal history.

The attack prompted the evacuation of the multi-story building. Officers shielded many workers as they led them out.

There were witnesses to the shooting, police say, but no one else was hurt.

