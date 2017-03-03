Police cracking down on speed where teen was struck

DENHAM SPRINGS – Police were out on a stretch of roadway just one day after a teenager was struck to warn drivers to slow down.

Residents say that Cocheram Road is notorious for speeders.



"They've been going fast for quite some time," resident Lance Lewis said.

Just across the street is a memorial for 14-year-old Bryce Edling, who was struck by a truck while walking to school. Since then, a speed limit sign has changed from 45 miles per hour to 35.

Residents say the change is an obvious necessity, but not a solution.

"It's a move in the right direction but I feel there are more that needs to be done than changing the speed limit," Beth Breneger, a resident visiting the memorial, said.

According to residents, the sign is the only one on the stretch of roadway and the need for law enforcement to crack down on drivers is great.

"To slow them down, because they aren't going to listen to a sign, a child shouldn't have to die for people to go slower, they need to slow down," neighbor Lance Lewis said.

Principal of Denham Springs Freshman High said that the tragedy is a lesson for all students and parents.

"A message for our students is be vigilant, be patient, don't be in a hurry, obviously look both ways, for the people drivings as well, be patient and watch out for students," Principal Kenneth Magee said.

The school is planning a memorial for Edling on campus next week.