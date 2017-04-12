Police: contractor arrested again for failing to complete work

Image: East Baton Rouge Parish Prison

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have once again arrested a man for contractor fraud after the say he failed to complete work that was paid for.

The victim says she paid 48-year-old Andrew Darian over $1,000 to complete construction work on her rental property in January. The victim say she repeatedly tried to contact Darian after more than a month passed without the work being completed.

After several attempts, the victim finally spoke to Darian on Mar. 7. Darian allegedly told the victim that he needed more time to complete the work since the materials were being back ordered.

The victim says that after waiting for 12 weeks, she decided to request a refund. On Mar. 31, Darian told the victim that he couldnt't give her a refund yet due to his financial accounts being frozen by the courts.

According to arrest records, Darian agreed to meet the victim at a specified address and refund her a cashier's check. The victim says Darian never showed up and made no further attempts to refund her money or complete the work.

Darian was later arrest and charged with home improvement fraud, felony theft and misapplication of payment. He has bonded out of two previous arrests for similar charges.