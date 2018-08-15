92°
Police connect man, 19, to recent I-10 shootings, 2015 death

Wednesday, August 15 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WWL
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a recent midday shooting that injured three people in a moving car on Interstate 10 in New Orleans - and in connection with a 2015 slaying.
  
New Orleans police say in a news release that 19-year-old Nas Jackson surrendered to authorities Wednesday. He had been named as a suspect two weeks ago in the Aug. 1 shooting on I-10.
  
The gunfire injured a 22-year-old man, a 16-year-old boy and a 2-year-old boy who was grazed. Jackson faces three counts of attempted second-degree murder and other charges in that incident.
  
Police said Jackson had an ongoing dispute with people in the car.
  
Police said Jackson also faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of a man shot several times in October 2015.

