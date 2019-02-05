67°
Police: Cold likely contributed to death of college student

1 day 14 hours 6 minutes ago Sunday, February 03 2019 Feb 3, 2019 February 03, 2019 12:07 PM February 03, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The Burlington Police Department says sub-zero temperatures and inadequate clothing likely contributed to the death of a 19-year-old University of Vermont first-year student found lying in a parking lot.
  
Police say Connor Gage, of Little Falls, New York, was found just before 11 a.m. Saturday behind a Burlington business.
  
Emergency crews unsuccessfully attempted to revive him.
  
In a Sunday letter, the university offered its condolences to Gage's family.
  
Police say it appears Gage was walking through a parking lot during the early morning hours Saturday when he stopped by a fence.
  
The temperature at the time was between minus 1 and minus 4.
  
Police are continuing to investigate Gage's condition and his whereabouts prior to his death, but there are no indications of foul play.
