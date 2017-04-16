Manhunt underway after suspect kills 78-year-old live on Facebook

Photo: Cleveland Police

CLEVELAND - Cleveland police say they are searching for a homicide suspect who broadcast the fatal shooting of a 78-year-old man live on Facebook.

The suspect, identified by police as Steve Stephens, is described as 6-foot-1, 244 pounds and bald with a full beard. He is wearing a dark blue and gray- or black-striped polo shirt and believed to be driving a white- or cream-colored vehicle, according to police.

Stephens claims to have committed multiple homicides, according to police. The other homicides have not been verified, police said.



The video of the killing was posted on Facebook for about three hours before it was removed.



She says police are seeking a man named Steve Stephens. His Facebook page apparently was deactivated later Sunday afternoon.



Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous. No information about the victim has been released.

People claiming to be related to the victim say they still cannot believe what has happened.

"He is a good guy, I mean, he would give shirt off his back. And I'm not just saying that for cameras... but I'm telling you the truth. This man right here is a good man and I hate that he is gone," one man said.

In a statement, a Facebook spokesperson called the incident a "horrific crime" and said that the company does "not allow this kind of content on Facebook."

"We work hard to keep a safe environment on Facebook, and are in touch with law enforcement in emergencies when there are direct threats to physical safety," the Facebook spokesperson added.

The FBI is assisting Cleveland police in the investigation.