67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police clear area near bombing suspect's home

2 hours 40 minutes 29 seconds ago Wednesday, March 21 2018 Mar 21, 2018 March 21, 2018 11:35 AM March 21, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KHOU
ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) - Pflugerville police have begun evacuating the area around the home of the Austin bombings suspect and federal authorities are preparing to deploy an anti-explosives robot.
  
Pflugerville police Cmdr. Keith Ritchie says the FBI told local police to evacuate the area late Wednesday morning. Reporters waiting nearby are being pushed back and neighbors are being evacuated from their homes.
  
Ritchie says the order came after investigators searched the suspect's home and surrounding area.
  
He says he doesn't know what prompted the order.
  
An ATF vehicle could be seen arriving and officials were unloading an anti-blast robot.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days