Police clear area near bombing suspect's home

Photo: KHOU

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) - Pflugerville police have begun evacuating the area around the home of the Austin bombings suspect and federal authorities are preparing to deploy an anti-explosives robot.

Pflugerville police Cmdr. Keith Ritchie says the FBI told local police to evacuate the area late Wednesday morning. Reporters waiting nearby are being pushed back and neighbors are being evacuated from their homes.

Ritchie says the order came after investigators searched the suspect's home and surrounding area.

He says he doesn't know what prompted the order.

An ATF vehicle could be seen arriving and officials were unloading an anti-blast robot.