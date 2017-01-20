Police clash with protesters following Trump inauguration

WASHINGTON - Protesters and an Associated Press photographer say police fired rubber projectiles at them during demonstrations against President Donald Trump in downtown Washington.



An AP photographer says he was hit three times by projectiles - once on his left shin and twice on his right - while covering demonstrations Friday.



A photo of a spent canister appears to show the bottom part of a "rubber sponge." The foam-nosed projectile is launched at high-speed by police as a form of less lethal force.



District of Columbia police spokesman Dustin Sternbeck says police did not use rubber bullets but would not comment on whether they used rubber sponges. He says he will "gladly provide" a comprehensive after-action report once the demonstrations wrap up.