Police: Children tested positive for cocaine, woman arrested

Photo: KSLA News 12

SHREVEPORT- Authorities say four children had very high levels of cocaine in their systems and that a Louisiana woman who cared for them has been arrested.

News outlets report that 25-year-old Clydetra Thomas was arrested on Tuesday and charged with four counts of cruelty to a juvenile.

In July, authorities received reports about two children wandering in an intersection. Shreveport police said in a statement that officers contacted Thomas, the children's guardian, and arrested her on allegations of child desertion.

The state Department of Children and Family Services removed four children from the home following the initial arrest. The Department then contacted Shreveport police on Sept. 17 and said all four children tested positive for very high levels of cocaine.

It is unclear if Thomas has a lawyer.