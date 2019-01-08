59°
Police chief to release medical records following overdose allegations
PONCHATOULA - An area police chief is ready to turn over his medical records after someone on social media accused him of having a heroin overdose.
The allegations were made against Ponchatoula Police Chief Bry Layrisson. Reports say he plans to go to a local hospital today, so a reporter can look through his records.
Layrisson denies the claims made against him.
