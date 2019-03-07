Police chief returns to work following weekend motorcycle crash

Photo: KATC

LAFAYETTE PARISH - A Louisiana police chief is back at work following a weekend motorcycle crash.

Youngsville Police Chief Ricky Boudreaux was in the office Wednesday for the first time since the Sunday morning crash, according to KATC. Boudreaux was on his way to assist with the Church Point Mardi Gras Parade when he lost control of his motorcycle. The bike flipped several times and Boudreaux was ejected.

"I’m going to be fine, I’m going to recover, I heal quickly. I’m going to listen to what the doctors say for the most part, and I want to go back to work,” said Boudreaux.

The police chief told KATC Monday he planned to return to work this week, but only for a few hours. Boudreaux fractured his back in the crash and will require surgery.