Police chief resigns after pot-smoking video surfaces

12 hours 23 minutes 30 seconds ago Thursday, March 08 2018 Mar 8, 2018 March 08, 2018 11:39 AM March 08, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
LUMBERTON, Miss. (AP) - A police chief in Mississippi who was filmed smoking what he said was marijuana has resigned.
  
News outlets report the Lumberton Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Tuesday night to accept the resignation of Shane Flynt. He was suspended last week after the video surfaced online.
  
Lumberton Mayor Quincy Rogers wanted Flynt fired, but no motion was made by the board. Alderwoman Audrey Davis says the board instead wanted to give Flynt a chance at another opportunity.
  
WDAM-TV had released the video that shows Flynt holding a broken pipe and saying "I'm the only chief of police in Lumberton that likes to smoke weed."
  
Flynt has said in a statement on Facebook that he made a "huge mistake." He says his wife had filmed him while inside his home.
