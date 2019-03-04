Police chief injured in weekend motorcycle crash

Photo: KATC

DUSON - Reports say a Louisiana police chief was injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday morning.

According to KATC, Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux crashed his motorcycle shortly before 9 a.m. on I-10 West near Duson. Officers said the bike flipped several times and Boudreaux was ejected. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The police chief told officers he felt the motorcycle slip from beneath him, then it began to flip. After speaking with witnesses at the scene, officers said "road conditions" were the cause of the crash. According to police, oil and fuel deposits from traveling vehicles entering the interstate just after fueling up are common. Combined with moisture from dew and humidity, it can make navigating curves on entrance ramps dangerous.

Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter told KATC, Boudreaux was on his way to assist with the Church Point Mardi Gras Parade at the time of the crash.