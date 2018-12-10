Police chief candidate accused of hitting officer after loss

Photo: KATC

MELVILLE, La. (AP) - A Louisiana police chief candidate has been accused of hitting an officer after losing the election.

KATC-TV reports Cleven Clark is free on bond after he was arrested Saturday night. Clark is accused of kicking a Melville police officer's car as he rode past his daughter's home with sirens on in celebration of Chief Anthony Moreau's re-election.

Clark also allegedly hit the officer in the face. Clark denies touching the officer.

He says Moreau and police were harassing his family by parading nearby. Moreau says they didn't know where Clark was and parading when the incumbent chief wins has been a tradition since the 1980s.

Louisiana's secretary of state office's website says Clark lost to Moreau 164-171. Melville's population is roughly 1,050 and it's around 130 miles northwest of New Orleans.