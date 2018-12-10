Latest Weather Blog
Police chief candidate accused of hitting officer after loss
MELVILLE, La. (AP) - A Louisiana police chief candidate has been accused of hitting an officer after losing the election.
KATC-TV reports Cleven Clark is free on bond after he was arrested Saturday night. Clark is accused of kicking a Melville police officer's car as he rode past his daughter's home with sirens on in celebration of Chief Anthony Moreau's re-election.
Clark also allegedly hit the officer in the face. Clark denies touching the officer.
He says Moreau and police were harassing his family by parading nearby. Moreau says they didn't know where Clark was and parading when the incumbent chief wins has been a tradition since the 1980s.
Louisiana's secretary of state office's website says Clark lost to Moreau 164-171. Melville's population is roughly 1,050 and it's around 130 miles northwest of New Orleans.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Instant Classic: Zachary's late touchdown lifts Broncos past West Monroe 27-24
-
Zachary wins back to back titles after late game winning touchdown
-
John Curtis blows out Catholic High to win their 27th state title
-
U-High Cubs go back-to-back for first time in program history
-
Amite snaps 14-year title drought