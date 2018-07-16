Police chief calls out thief who stole special needs child's custom-made tricycle

SLIDELL - A police department in St. Tammany Parish is looking for a thief who stole a tricycle made specifically for a 12-year-old girl with special needs.

The father of the girl said he discovered the bike was missing Sunday morning as the family was preparing for a camping trip. He told police that when he went to retrieve the $2,000 bike from his family's storage unit, it was nowhere to be found.

The Amtryke tricycle, which was custom built specifically to the 12-year-old girl’s body dimensions, was red in color and had a small license plate with the name “Adara” adhered to the back of it.

The police chief especially took umbrage with the crime and shared an open letter to the unknown thief Monday.

“I can’t stand a thief, but to the person who stole a special needs child’s bike, there’s a special place in hell for you," Chief Randy Fandal said. "I’ll give you the benefit of the doubt that you didn’t know this was a bike specifically made for a 12-year-old special needs girl. If you have a heart or a conscience, return it, if not, I can assure you we will find you.”

Slidell Police are asking anyone with information to call 985-646-6181.