Police chase through Livingston Parish ends in Baton Rouge

4 hours 56 seconds ago Friday, April 20 2018 Apr 20, 2018 April 20, 2018 1:13 PM April 20, 2018 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Deputies say a chase through Livingston Parish came to an abrupt end in Baton Rouge Friday.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies tried to pull over a vehicle in connection with an active felony warrant sometime before noon. The sheriff's office says the car fled, prompting a chase that ended up in East Baton Rouge Parish.

After the chase came to an end in Baton Rouge, a man and woman were arrested.

Details are still limited at this time. Check back for updates.

