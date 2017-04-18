Police chase involving motorcycle ends in crash on I-12

83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BATON ROUGE – A person trying to flee from police crashed on I-12 after a police pursuit started in Livingston Parish.

Details about what initially started the pursuit have not been released yet. The crash happened at the I-12/Airline Highway interchange where sources said there were minor injuries.

Earlier, authorities reported a police chase involving a motorcycle down I-12 westbound toward EBR in Livingston Parish.

State traffic cameras showed police vehicles from numerous agencies at the scene of the crash on I-12 at Airline.

