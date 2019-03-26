71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police chase ends in the middle of Tuesday I-10 gridlock

By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - With guns drawn, law enforcement surrounded a car that crashed in the middle of traffic on I-10 W Tuesday after a miles-long police chase through two parishes.

State Police chased the vehicle from Baton Rouge into Ascension Parish where the driver made a u-turn and sped back into East Baton Rouge.  The driver, followed by a long line of police, sped west on I-10 and crashed when coming into stopped traffic near Acadian.

The suspect hit multiple cars during the pursuit, authorities told WBRZ.

Click HERE to see video from the end of the chase. 

Click HERE to watch exclusive video of the suspect being detained. 

The chase ended when the suspect likely could go no further due to damage to their car and because traffic made I-10 impassible.  The area was heavily congested due to traffic backing up across the river because of lane closures on La. 1 southbound. 

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

