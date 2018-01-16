Police chase ends in crash in West Baton Rouge

PORT ALLEN - Authorities say a chase stemming from a traffic violation ended in a crash in a Port Allen neighborhood Monday night.

According to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, officers were chasing the suspect along LA 1 around 8 p.m. The chase ended when the suspect crashed the vehicle on N 11th Street.

WBRSO says the driver fled the scene after the crash and authorities were still searching for the suspect as of 8:30 p.m.

Port Allen Police are investigating the incident. The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is assisting.

Another individual was seen being treated by EMS at the scene.

Authorities say the initial chase began with a traffic violation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.